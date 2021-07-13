Israel cabinet to vote on 2021-2022 budget in early August -FinMin

JERUSALEM, July 13 (Reuters) - Israel Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman said on Tuesday he planned to deliver the 2021-2022 state budget draft to cabinet ministers for a vote in the first week of August.

Parliament would then take its preliminary vote on the budget in September with final parliamentary approval for the 14-month spending package expected in the first half of November, he told a news conference.

Lieberman, who took office last month, said he had not yet set budget deficit targets for 2021 or 2022 but when asked about the Bank of Israel's estimate of 7.1% of gross domestic product for this year, he said: "It's not too optimistic."

Reporting by Steven Scheer

