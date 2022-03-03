1 minute read
Israel can become a "potential ally" if Palestinian conflict resolved - Saudi crown prince
March 3 (Reuters) - Israel can become "a potential ally" of Saudi Arabia if the conflict with the Palestinians is resolved, the Saudi state-news agency SPA cited Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman as saying on Thursday.
"We look at Israel as a potential ally but before that it should solve its problems with the Palestinians," the agency cited him as saying.
Reporting by Enas Alashray, writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Jon Boyle
