Israel can become a "potential ally" if Palestinian conflict resolved - Saudi crown prince

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks during the Gulf Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 14, 2021. Bandar Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

March 3 (Reuters) - Israel can become "a potential ally" of Saudi Arabia if the conflict with the Palestinians is resolved, the Saudi state-news agency SPA cited Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman as saying on Thursday.

"We look at Israel as a potential ally but before that it should solve its problems with the Palestinians," the agency cited him as saying.

Reporting by Enas Alashray, writing by Maher Chmaytelli

