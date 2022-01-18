Israel completes flight test of Arrow weapons system

JERUSALEM, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Israel's defence ministry said on Tuesday it had completed a planned flight test of the Arrow weapons system, and would release further test details throughout the day.

Last year, Israel r said it was developing a new ballistic missile shield, the Arrow-4, with the United States.

Its Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 interceptors are already operational as part of a multi-layered system to destroy incoming missiles in the atmosphere and in space.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.