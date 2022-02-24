Israel condemns Russian attack on Ukraine

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem February 13, 2022. Menahem Kahana/Pool via REUTERS

JERUSALEM, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Israel condemned Russian actions in Ukraine on Thursday and called on world powers to resolve the crisis swiftly.

"Russia's attack on Ukraine is a grave breach of international order. Israel condemns the attack," Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said in a televised statement.

"There is still time to stop and to return to the negotiation table and to resolve differences peacefully with world powers' mediation. Israel has long-running, deep and good relations both with Russia and Ukraine. There are tens of thousands of Israelis in both countries, there are hundreds of thousands of Jews in both countries keeping them safe is our top priority," Lapid said.

Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by James Mackenzie

