The logo of Israel Discount Bank is reflected in mirrors outside their branch in Tel Aviv, Israel July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israel Discount Bank (DSCT.TA) reported on Tuesday a higher-than-expected jump in quarterly profit due to Israel's recovery from the coronavirus crisis and credit growth.

Israel's fourth-largest bank by assets said it earned 662 million shekels ($204 million) in the first quarter, compared with 279 million a year earlier and above a forecast of 416 million shekels in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net interest income grew 3.4% to 1.5 billion shekels from a year earlier, while posting credit income of 147 million shekels versus credit loss expenses of 656 million shekels a year ago.

Discount had allowed customers to delay mortgage and credit payments at the outset of the COVID-19 outbreak and said that currently there are "only a small percent of loans still in deferral."

Discount's Tier 1 capital ratio stood at 10.20% at the end of March, holding steady from the end of 2020.

($1 = 3.2458 shekels)

