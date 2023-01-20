Israel Discount Bank raises $800 million in international bond offering















JERUSALEM, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Israel Discount Bank (DSCT.TA) said on Friday it raised $800 million in its first ever dollar-based international bond issue.

Institutional investors from the United States, Great Britain, European Union and elsewhere took part in the issue of senior bonds, the bank said. The purpose, Discount said, was to "expand funding sources among foreign institutional investors"

Demand for the offering was underwritten by Citi, Barclays, Jefferies and Discount Capital and demand reached $3 billion, it said.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer











