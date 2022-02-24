Israel to divest Haifa seaport to boost competition

A cargo ship (L) leaves the port of the northern city of Haifa April 23, 2013. / REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JERUSALEM, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Israel is planning to sell its 100% stake in the Haifa seaport to a strategic buyer, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday, as it looks to boost ports competition and lower prices.

Bids for the Haifa port, Israel's largest, are due by April 24.

Israel has three ports -- Haifa, Israel's third-largest city on its northern Mediterranean coast; Ashdod in the centre and the Red Sea resort city of Eilat.

The privatisation comes as the government has come under fire for rising consumer prices.

The ministry said a sale of the Haifa port would lower costs, turn seaports more efficient and improve service.

Reporting by Steven Scheer

