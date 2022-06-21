1 minute read
Israel economy can function well during election cycle, central-bank chief says
JERUSALEM, June 21 (Reuters) - Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron said on Tuesday he believed the economy will have no problem performing well during a period of political uncertainty and another election cycle.
Speaking at an economic conference, Yaron also said he hoped the 2023 state budget -- which has been delayed due to the collapse of the government -- would be approved by early next year.
Reporting by Steven Scheer
