Israel economy to grow 4.9% in 2022, 3.5% in 2023 -Finance Ministry

JERUSALEM, July 7 (Reuters) - Israel's economic growth is expected to slow to 4.9% in 2022 after an 8.2% spurt last year, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

It expects higher inflation and rising interest rates to slow growth to 3.5% in 2023.

The ministry forecast an inflation rate of 4.2% in 2022 and 3% next year.

Israel's inflation rate hit 4.1% in May -- above an official target of 1-3% -- and the Bank of Israel has raised rates by more than one percentage point since April to contain price pressures.

