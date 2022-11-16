Israel economy slows to 2.1% annualised Q/Q growth in Q3















JERUSALEM, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Israel's economic growth slowed in the third quarter, as weak consumer spending was unable to offset gains in exports and investment, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product grew an annualised 2.1% in the July-September period from the prior three months -- compared with a forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts of a 2.0% rise.

The economy grew 7.3% in the second quarter, an upward revision from a prior 6.9% growth.

Israel's economy grew more than 8% in 2021 and is expected to grow a further 6% in 2022 before slowing to 3% next year, according to the Bank of Israel.

