Israel economy surges 8.1% in 2021 after 2020 contraction

JERUSALEM, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Israel's economy grew 8.1% in 2021 after a 2.2% contraction in 2020, the Central Statistics Bureau said on Wednesday, with consumer spending, exports and investment leading growth as the country continued to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bureau noted growth in Israel last year was one of the strongest globally and compared with an OECD average of 5.3%.

In the fourth quarter, gross domestic product grew an annualised 16.6% in from the prior three months, according to a preliminary estimate, above 5% growth expected in a Reuters poll of economists.

Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Toby Chopra

