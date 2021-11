New Israeli Shekel banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken November 9, 2021. REUTERS/Nir Elias/Illustration

JERUSALEM, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Israel's economy is expected to grow 7.1% in 2021 and 4.7% in 2022, the Finance Ministry said on Monday in updated forecasts.

The ministry had previously projected 5.1% growth this year. Its forecast is in line with the Bank of Israel's forecast.

