Israel foodmaker Strauss Group names Shai Babad as CEO















JERUSALEM, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Israeli foodmaker Strauss Group (STRS.TA) has named former Finance Ministry official Shai Babad as its new chief executive effective Dec. 1, the company said on Thursday.

Babad, who recently served five years as director general of the Finance Ministry, will replace Giora Bardea, who has been with Strauss, a maker of snacks, fresh food and coffee, for 26 years including the last five years as CEO.

Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Chris Reese











