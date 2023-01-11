Israel to freeze some taxes, trim utility costs to fight inflation















JERUSALEM, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Israel will freeze property taxes for a year and cancel or cut back recent hikes in the costs of electricity, water and fuel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday, unveiling preliminary measures to ease inflation.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, speaking alongside Netanyahu at a televised news conference, said the government would maintain fiscal responsibility while pursuing the plan.

"Our economy has entered an inflationary spiral," said Netanyahu, who began his sixth term as premier last month astride a religious-nationalist coalition government.

"We must turn the wheel around now. We cannot wait until the budget discussions."

Among the measures he announced was cutting by 70% the 2023 increases in the prices of electricity and water. But neither he nor Smotrich said where the supplementary funds would come from.

Israel's annual inflation reached 5.3% in November, for its highest since October 2008, and the Bank of Israel projects the rate will dip to 3% by the end of 2023. Israel has an official annual target of 1% to 3%.

Israel posted a budget surplus of 9.8 billion shekels ($2.8 billion) in 2022, or 0.6% of gross domestic product, its first annual surplus in decades, the Finance Ministry said. This followed deficits of 4.4% of GDP in 2021 and 11.3% in 2020. Its 2022 deficit target was 3.9% of GDP.

