Israel gets 11 bids for solar-powered electricity plant

JERUSALEM, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Israel has received 11 bids to finance, build and operate a 300 megawatt solar-powered electricity generation plant and storage farm in the southern part of the country, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

The project planned for the city of Dimona will be a public-private one and, according to the ministry, will be the largest solar power plant in Israel and one of the largest in the world.

The selected developer will be responsible for planning, financing, building and operating the solar power plant, it added.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2024, at which time the use of "polluting fuels" will be reduced, the ministry said.

Over the next three months the tender committee will complete the bidding process, it said.

The latest tender is part of a series of solar farms being developed, as the Energy Ministry seeks more solar production and storage to meet government targets of 30% of the total energy production from renewable sources by 2030.

The 11 bidding groups included companies from the United States, Norway, Spain and France.

Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.