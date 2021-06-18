Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Israel to give Palestinians 1 million COVID vaccine doses - Israeli statement

1 minute read
1/2

A Palestinian labourer who works within Israel or its settlements in the occupied West Bank, is vaccinated at an Israeli facility at Shaar Efraim crossing from Israel to the West Bank, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

TEL AVIV, June 18 (Reuters) - Israel will give around 1 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinian Authority (PA), Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office said on Friday.

In a joint statement with the health and defence ministries, Bennett's office said the PA in exchange had agreed to give Israel a reciprocal number of Pfizer doses from one of its own shipments that is expected to arrive later this year.

Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 4:43 AM UTCEXCLUSIVE U.S. suspects 4,000 cases of fraud in Iraqi refugee program -documents

U.S. authorities pursuing a sweeping fraud investigation suspect some 4,000 Iraqis of filing fraudulent applications for resettlement in the United States as refugees, and they are re-examining cases involving more than 104,000 others, according to State Department reports reviewed by Reuters.

Middle EastJudge under U.S. sanctions set for presidency as Iranians vote
Middle EastIran says nuclear talks closer to deal, Russia says much work remains
Middle EastLebanon's banks stuck in reverse: jobs go, lending dives
Middle EastIsrael to give Palestinians 1 million COVID vaccine doses - Israeli statement