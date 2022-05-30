Israel interested in boosted defence sales to Europe amid Ukraine crisis

JERUSALEM, May 30 (Reuters) - Israel's defence minister voiced interest in increased military sales to Europe against the backdrop of the Ukraine-Russia war, but declined to expand on the possibility of a German purchase of Israeli missile interceptors.

Germany's Chief of Defence, General Eberhard Zorn, was quoted as saying last month it was considering buying interceptors from either Israel or the United States to protect against threats including Russian Iskander missiles in Kaliningrad. read more

"Such deals are not announced over the media," Defence Minister Benny Gantz told Israeli journalist Tal Schneider when asked about the report. But Gantz also noted Germany's increased defence spending since Russia invaded Ukraine.

"The State of Israel has a great deal of defence industry capability. There is a great deal of know-how, a great deal of experience. And we would be happy - not without review - to participate everywhere we can to improve our export production."

Israel achieved a record $3.3 billion in defence exports last year and intends to outdo that this year, Gantz said.

Writing by Dan Williams, Editing by Angus MacSwan

