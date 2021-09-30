Israel investigating after Lebanon's Hezbollah says it shot down Israeli drone

BEIRUT, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Israel said it was investing an incident on Thursday after Lebanon's Hezbollah group said it had shot down an Israeli drone in the south of Lebanon.

A statement by the armed group said it had brought down the drone on the outskirts of the village of Yater by targeting it with "suitable weapons".

“A short time ago, during routine activity, an IDF drone fell within Lebanese territory. The incident is being investigated,” IDF spokesman on Twitter.

Reporting by Laila Bassam in Beiru and Dan Williams in Jerusalem; Writing by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.