Skip to main content

Middle East

Israel investigating after Lebanon's Hezbollah says it shot down Israeli drone

1 minute read

BEIRUT, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Israel said it was investing an incident on Thursday after Lebanon's Hezbollah group said it had shot down an Israeli drone in the south of Lebanon.

A statement by the armed group said it had brought down the drone on the outskirts of the village of Yater by targeting it with "suitable weapons".

“A short time ago, during routine activity, an IDF drone fell within Lebanese territory. The incident is being investigated,” IDF spokesman on Twitter.

Reporting by Laila Bassam in Beiru and Dan Williams in Jerusalem; Writing by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 3:54 PM UTC

Bahrain hosts Israeli foreign minister in highest-level visit since normalisation

Bahrain hosted the Israeli foreign minister on Thursday in the highest-level visit since the countries established ties last year, as the kingdom's Gulf Air launched direct flights to Tel Aviv.

Middle East
Iran nuclear talks to resume in acceptable period of time - EU
Middle East
Syrians face common enemy across frontlines: surging COVID-19
Middle East
Israeli forces kill Palestinian gunman, woman assailant, Israeli police say
Middle East
UAE set for gradual recovery, but COVID-19 risks cloud outlook, IMF says