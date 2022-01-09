Israel to issue young children with free COVID home tests, Bennett says

A teacher wearing a face mask conducts a class as students return to school after the summer break, less than a month into a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine booster drive, at Arazim Elementary School in Tel Aviv, Israel September 1, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

JERUSALEM, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Israel will issue kindergartners and elementary schoolchildren with free COVID-19 home tests, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday, adding that his government was also trying to lower commercial costs of the antigen kits.

The government last week earmarked PCR and institutional antigen testing for only people at high coronavirus risk, saying the less vulnerable should home-test instead.

