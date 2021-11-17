Israel launches two missiles at southern Damascus building -Syrian state TV

CAIRO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Israel launched two missiles targeting an empty building in southern Damascus from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Syrian state TV said early on Wednesday.

It said one of the missiles was shot down and there were no losses.

There was no immediate confirmation from Israel on the strike.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.