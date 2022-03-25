Israel, Morocco sign MoU on military cooperation - army spokesperson on Twitter

DUBAI, March 25 (Reuters) - Israel and Morocco signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on military cooperation, which includes convening a joint military commission to sign a joint action plan, the Israeli army's Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on Twitter on Friday.

The MOU was signed during Israel's first official military visit to Morocco.

Reporting by Lina Najem; Editing by Alex Richardson

