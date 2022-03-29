Israel needs to focus on labour productivity -cenbank chief

Amir Yaron speaks during a ceremony whereby he is sworn in as Bank of Israel governor by Israel's President Reuven Rivlin, in the presence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, in Jerusalem December 24, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

JERUSALEM, March 29 (Reuters) - Israel must focus on increasing productivity in the workplace now that the COVID-19 pandemic has largely receded, Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron said on Tuesday.

In a letter accompanying the central bank's 2021 annual report, Yaron said the country's economy has recovered from the crisis, while the tools used to deal with it have been reduced.

"Policy makers have to focus once again on the fundamental problems of the economy, in order to ensure sustainable and inclusive growth by increasing labour productivity," he said.

Yaron, in the report delivered to the government, outlined four areas of focus - human capital; physical and technological capital and infras tructure; the financial system; and better regulation of technology to s treamline government activity.

"Improving public infras tructures and human capital will require an increase in public inves tment for a lengthy period of time," he said. "Therefore, it is important to adjus t the fiscal rules so as to allow the required level of such inves tment while maintaining fiscal discipline."

Helped by a rapid vaccination programme and led by exports, Israel's economy bounced back sharply from the pandemic with growth of 8.2% in 2021.

Still, he said, "the economy’s recovery was uneven, and the adverse impact on the transportation, tourism, hospitality and food, and art and entertainment indus tries remained notable."

He added that "mos t employees who were furloughed in 2020 returned to employment during 2021."

The central bank is expected to start raising rates as early as its April 11 decision due to the strong economic growth and an inflation rate currently at 3.5%.

