Israel needs rethink on "angry" US Democrats, new foreign minister says

Israeli Prime minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign minister Yair Lapid attend its first cabinet meetiing in the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israel's new foreign minister said on Monday that Israel must change the way it deals with U.S. Democrats, who he said had been abandoned by former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"The Republicans are important to us, but not just them. We find ourselves, as you know well, facing a Democratic White House, a Democratic Senate and a Democratic Congress," Yair Lapid told Israeli diplomats. "And these Democrats are angry."

