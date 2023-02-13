Israel not surprised by U.S. opposition to settlement move -Israeli official















JERUSALEM, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Israel was not surprised by U.S. opposition to its decision to retroactively authorize nine Jewish settler outposts in the occupied West Bank, a senior Israeli official said on Monday.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said such unilateral moves exacerbate tensions and undermine peace prospects.

The senior Israeli official, who declined to be identified, said Israel and the United States have disagreed on this issue for decades.

"These disagreements did not hurt and will not hurt the strong alliance between Israel and the United States," the official said.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Sandra Maler











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.