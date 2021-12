A medical worker prepares to administer a patient's third dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Tel Aviv, Israel August 30, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

JERUSALEM, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Israel's Health Ministry said on Monday it was shortening the time between offering the second and third doses of COVID-19 vaccine to three months from five months.

The new timeframe would be applied to vaccines made by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

