Israel PM Lapid: Will wait for final election results and continue to fight

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid casts his vote at a polling station in Israel's coastal city of Tel Aviv in the country's fifth election in four years on November 1, 2022. - Lapid urged the electorate to cast their ballot after voting in an election that might see veteran leader Benjamin Netanyahu making a comeback alongside far-right allies. Photo by JACK GUEZ/Pool via REUTERS

JERUSALEM, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid stopped short of conceding Tuesday's election, saying he will wait until final results were in after exit polls predicted a loss for his camp and a comeback for former premier Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We have no intention to stop," Lapid told his supporters at his centrist There is a Future party headquarters. "We will continue to fight for Israel to be a Jewish and democratic, liberal and progressive state," Lapid said.

Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks