Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Israel PM offers to mediate to stop Ukraine hostilities, Kremlin says

1 minute read

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attends a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, February 27, 2022. Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett offered his country's services as a mediator to bring peace to Ukraine in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

It said the conversation had been an Israeli initiative and that Putin told Bennett that Russia had its delegation in the Belarusian city of Gomel ready to negotiate with Kyiv, but the Ukrainian side had "not seized the opportunity, in a show of incoherence".

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Moscow Bureau, writing by Andrei Khalip

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters