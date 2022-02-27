Israel PM offers to mediate to stop Ukraine hostilities, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett offered his country's services as a mediator to bring peace to Ukraine in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

It said the conversation had been an Israeli initiative and that Putin told Bennett that Russia had its delegation in the Belarusian city of Gomel ready to negotiate with Kyiv, but the Ukrainian side had "not seized the opportunity, in a show of incoherence".

Reporting by Moscow Bureau, writing by Andrei Khalip

