Israel posts 5.3% inflation rate in 2022















JERUSALEM, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Israel posted an inflation rate of 5.3% in 2022, Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday, citing gains of housing, food and transportation and telecommunications prices.

The annual rate in December was unchanged from November to remain at its highest level since October 2008 but slightly below expectations of a 5.4% rate in a Reuters poll of analysts and well below Western levels.

The consumer price index rose 0.3% in December from November.

In a bid to move inflation back to a 1-3% target, the Bank of Israel has sharply raised its benchmark interest rate (ILINR=ECI) to 3.75% from 0.1% in April. Central bank officials have said they expect the rate to reach at least 4% in coming months.

Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky











