Israel prefers diplomacy on Iran but could act alone, Bennett tells IAEA chief

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at the Holocaust Martyrs' and Heroes Remembrance Day opening ceremony in memory of the six million Jewish men, women and children murdered by the Nazis and their collaborators, at Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem April 27, 2022. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JERUSALEM, June 3 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told the U.N. nuclear watchdog on Friday that Israel would prefer a diplomatic resolution to the standoff over the Iranian nuclear programme but could take independent action, an Israeli statement said.

"Israel reserves the right to self-defence and action against Iran to stop its nuclear programme if the international community fails to do so within the relevant time-frame," it quoted Bennett as telling International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director Rafael Gross, who arrived on Thursday for talks.

