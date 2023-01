JERUSALEM, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Israel's public debt fell in 2022 to 60.9% of gross domestic product from 68.0% in 2021, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday, citing strong economic growth and a budget surplus.

The government debt ratio dipped to 59.2% of GDP from 66.2%, it said.

Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Jon Boyle











