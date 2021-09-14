Skip to main content

Middle East

Israel Q2 GDP revised up to +16.6% Q/Q as economy rebounds from COVID

1 minute read

People walk and shop as Israel reopens swathes of its economy, continuing to lift restrictions of a national lockdown to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), inside the mall in Jerusalem February 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

JERUSALEM, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Israel's economy grew faster than previously estimated in the second quarter, bouncing back strongly after most COVID-19 related restrictions were lifted.

Gross domestic product grew 16.6% at an annual rate from the prior three quarters, up from a preliminary estimate of 15.4% growth, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

First-quarter GDP was unrevised at a 1.4% contraction. COVID restrictions started to ease towards the end of March.

Growth in the April-June period was driven by a 39.2% jump in consumer spending, a 19.8% gain in exports and a 13.2% increase in investment in fixed assets -- numbers that were revised higher from initial estimates a month ago.

Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch

