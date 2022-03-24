Israel rate hikes may be "somewhat faster" than planned -central banker

The Bank of Israel building is seen in Jerusalem June 16, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo

JERUSALEM, March 24 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel can no longer remain patient in its monetary policy, and the process of raising rates may be quicker than expected, its deputy governor said on Thursday.

"Given the recent pick-up in actual inflation and the move in inflationary expectations, the process may be somewhat faster than we originally envisaged," Bank of Israel Deputy Governor Andrew Abir said at a conference.

Israel's inflation rate reached 3.5% in February, its highest level since mid-2011 and above an official 1-3% target.

"The impact of the Ukrainian crisis on commodity prices has exacerbated the rise in inflation and is likely to lead to a longer lag before inflation returns to the target band," Abir said.

Until now, he said, the bank could be more patient than other central banks since inflation was much lower than the OECD average.

Reporting by Steven Scheer and Ari Rabinovitch

