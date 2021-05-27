Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle East

Israel rejects, Hamas welcomes U.N. Rights Council decision to probe conflict

Israel rejected and Hamas welcomed a decision on Thursday by the U.N. Human Rights Council to launch an international investigation into crimes that may have been committed in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel's Foreign Ministry said the country would not cooperate with the probe, deeming it a bid to "whitewash crimes committed by the terror organization Hamas".

A spokesman for the Palestinian militant group called its actions "legitimate resistance" and urged "immediate steps to punish" Israel.

The U.N. high commissioner for human rights said on Thursday that Israel's deadly strikes on Gaza might constitute war crimes and that Islamist group Hamas had violated international humanitarian law by firing rockets into Israel.

