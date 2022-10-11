Israel satisfied with draft of maritime border deal with Lebanon, Israeli official says

A fisherman dangles his line to catch fish, in Naqoura, near the Lebanese-Israeli border, southern Lebanon, October 6, 2022. REUTERS/Aziz Taher















JERUSALEM, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Israel is satisfied with the final draft of a U.S.-mediated maritime border deal with Lebanon, Israel's National Security Council head Eyal Hulata said on Tuesday.

"All our demands were met, the changes that we asked for were corrected. We protected Israel's security interests and are on our way to an historic agreement," Hulata said in a statement.

Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Kim Coghill











