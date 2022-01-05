Israel says defence minister met Jordan king, discussed regional stability

Jordan's King Abdullah II arrives to meet Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Downing Street, in London, Britain October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

JERUSALEM, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz met Jordan's King Abdullah on Wednesday to discuss regional stability, Gantz's office said.

At peace since 1994, the neighbours' relations have long been strained by stagnant Israeli-Palestinian peacemaking.

Wednesday's talks took place in Jordan, the Israeli statement said.

Writing by Dan Williams

