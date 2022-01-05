Middle East
Israel says defence minister met Jordan king, discussed regional stability
1 minute read
JERUSALEM, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz met Jordan's King Abdullah on Wednesday to discuss regional stability, Gantz's office said.
At peace since 1994, the neighbours' relations have long been strained by stagnant Israeli-Palestinian peacemaking.
Wednesday's talks took place in Jordan, the Israeli statement said.
Writing by Dan Williams
