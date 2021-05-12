Skip to main content

Middle EastIsrael says kills 16 Hamas figures, including senior staff, in strike

Israeli forces killed 16 Hamas figures, including a senior commander and weapons developers, in an air strike on a command post of the Palestinian Islamist faction in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, Israel's Shin Bet security service said.

Hamas did not immediately comment on the Israeli statement.

According to the Shin Bet, the dead from the strike include Bassim Issa, veteran Hamas brigade commander for Gaza City, Hamas cyber and missile technology chief Jomaa Tahla and 13 members of the faction's weapons manufacturing staff.

