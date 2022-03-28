Israel says rare summit with Arab partners will be regular event

Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid arrives at the Kedma hotel ahead of "The Negev Summit" which will be attended by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and the foreign ministers of the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt, in Sde Boker, Israel, March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

JERUSALEM, March 28 (Reuters) - A rare Israeli-hosted summit with Arab partners that concluded on Monday will become a regular event, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said, inviting the Palestinians to join in.

"Last night we decided to make the Negev Summit into a permanent forum," he said alongside counterparts from United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, Egypt and the United States.

"We are today opening a door before all the peoples of the region, including the Palestinians, and offering them to replace the way of terror and destruction with a shared future of progress and success."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Dan Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.