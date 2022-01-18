Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home
Middle East

Israel says sanctions relief for Iran could mean "terror on steroids"

1 minute read

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks as he visits Sheba Tel HaShomer Hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel January 4, 2022. Ohad Zweigenberg/Pool via REUTERS

JERUSALEM, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said funding for Iran could lead to "terror on steroids" on Tuesday, in an apparent warning against world powers easing sanctions against Tehran as they seek a new nuclear deal.

"The last thing you want to do ... is pour tens of billions of dollars into this apparatus. Because what will you get? Terror on steroids," Bennett said in a video address to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters