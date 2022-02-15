Skip to main content
Israel seeks new regional bloc with Arab partners, Bennett says in Bahrain

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks with Bahrani King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in Manama, Bahrain, February 15, 2022. Haim Zach/Government Press Office (GPO)/via REUTERS

MANAMA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday he was seeking a new regional architecture with Arab partners to stand against "enemies who are fomenting chaos and terror".

"We are trying to form a new regional architecture of moderate countries (to) provide stability, economic prosperity and to be able to stand strong against enemies who are fomenting chaos and terror," Bennett told reporters during the first visit to Bahrain by an Israeli leader since the two states normalised ties in 2020.

Reporting by Dan Williams Editing by Peter Graff

