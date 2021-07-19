Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Israel seeks to tax disposables to reduce plastic use

2 minute read

Plastic waste is seen on Zikim beach, on the Mediterranean coast near the southern city of Ashkelon, Israel February 10, 2019. Picture taken February 10, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

JERUSALEM, July 19 (Reuters) - Israel plans to impose a steep purchase tax on disposable utensils to discourage their use and protect the environment, government agencies said on Monday.

"We are drowning in disposable plastic and we all see its problematic effects on the cleanliness of the land and our quality of life," Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg said.

In a joint statement, Zandberg's ministry and the Finance Ministry said the use of disposable utensils had doubled over the last decade in Israel and studies showed that a steep purchase tax would cut usage by 40%.

The exact amount of tax on plastic cups, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws -- on both local producers and imports -- has still not been decided, the ministries said, adding that an increase would likely go into effect in 2022.

"Disposable plastic production is based on polluting fuels and has a negative impact on the climate crisis," the statement quoted Zandberg as saying.

Annual household consumption of disposable plastic products is 7.5 kg per person in Israel, five times more than in the European Union, with sales of nearly 2 billion shekels ($608.5 million) a year, the ministries said.

Disposable products become waste that can last for thousands of years, the statement said, taking up increasing space in landfills, raising trash disposal costs and polluting the seas.

($1 = 3.2870 shekels)

Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 10:11 AM UTCIsraeli firm's spyware used to target journalists' cell phones - reports

An Israeli company's spyware was used in attempted and successful hacks of 37 smartphones belonging to journalists, government officials and human rights activists around the world, according to an investigation by 17 media organizations published on Sunday.

Middle EastImmunised pilgrims gather for haj as COVID restrictions limit numbers
Middle EastBiden to host Jordan's King Abdullah for broad array of Middle East talks
Middle EastMasked haj pilgrims on Mount Arafat pray for COVID-free world
Middle EastLebanon says consultations on new government will start next week