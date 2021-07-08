Middle East
Israel to sell Jordan additional water this year, minister says
JERUSALEM, July 8 (Reuters) - Israel will this year double its supply of water to Jordan, Israeli officials said on Thursday after a meeting between the countries' foreign ministers, adding that Amman's exports to Palestinians in the occupied West Bank could also increase.
Jordan is a key security partner for Israel but relations have suffered in recent years over Israeli-Palestinian tensions.
Yair Lapid, foreign minister in a cross-partisan coalition that ousted conservative Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government a month ago, said Israel would sell Jordan 50 million cubic metres of water this year.
An Israeli official said that would effectively double the supply for the year - measured between May 2021 and May 2022 - as around 50 million cubic metres was already being sold or given to Jordan. A Jordanian official said Israel gives the kingdom 30 million cubic metres annually under their 1994 peace treaty.
In a statement issued after he held a first meeting in Jordan with its foreign minister, Ayman Safadi, Lapid said the countries also agreed to explore increasing Jordan's exports to the West Bank to $700 million a year, from $160 million now.
"The Kingdom of Jordan is an important neighbour and partner," Lapid said. "We will broaden economic cooperation for the good of the two countries."
