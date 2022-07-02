1 minute read
Israel shoots down unarmed Hezbollah drones heading for gas rig - security source
JERUSALEM, July 2 (Reuters) - Israel shot down three unarmed "hostile drones" coming from Lebanon on Saturday that were approaching gas rigs in Israel's maritime economic zone, an Israeli security source said.
The source said the drones had been launched by the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group.
Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Kevin Liffey
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.