Israel to shut major industrial zone in Haifa within a decade
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
JERUSALEM, March 6 (Reuters) - Israel's cabinet on Sunday approved a plan to shut a major industrial zone in the coastal city of Haifa that health officials say has been hazardous for years.
The plan is to phase out within a decade a number of factories, including the country's largest oil refinery, that supply much of the country's fuel products and petrochemicals used in materials like plastics and asphalt. read more
In its place the state will invest a billion shekels ($305 million) to build tens of thousands of apartments and upgrade public transportation.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
The move has drawn union opposition over potential job losses and government representatives will negotiate with the companies in Haifa regarding the closures.
To meet its energy needs Israel will rely more heavily on imports of refined petroleum products and will need to boost storage of vital industrial materials, according to the plan.
Israel's largest refining and petrochemicals group, Oil Refineries (ORL.TA), said it is important for Israel to maintain an independent energy market and has presented its own "hybrid model" that conforms to the government decision.
($1 = 3.2705 shekels)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.