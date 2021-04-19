Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle EastIsrael to buy millions of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses

Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of the Pfizer logo in this illustration taken February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Israel signed a deal to buy millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccinations from Pfizer (PFE.N) through 2022, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.

The new vaccinations will be suitable to protect people against different variants of the coronavirus, Netanyahu said in a statement.

He said he hopes to sign a similar deal to purchase vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O).

"This means that very soon we will have more than enough vaccines, both for adults and children," he said.

With about 81% of citizens or residents over 16 - the age group eligible for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in Israel - having received both doses, infections and hospitalisations are down sharply.

