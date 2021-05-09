Skip to main content

Middle EastIsrael and South Korea to sign free trade pact

Reuters
1 minute read

An Israeli shekel note is seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

Israel will sign a free trade agreement with South Korea this week, marking the first such arrangement with an Asian market, Israel's economy ministry said on Sunday.

The deal is meant to bolster bilateral trade by cutting out customs duties and offering safety nets on investments. Bilateral trade reached about $2.4 billion in 2020, about two thirds of it goods and services imported into Israel, the ministry said.

The deal will be signed this week in Seoul during a visit by Israel's foreign affairs and economy ministers.

More than 95% of Israeli exports to South Korea will be customs-free, the ministry said. Israel is working on similar deals with China, Vietnam and India, it added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · May 8, 2021 · 11:53 PM UTCClashes, prayers in Jerusalem on Muslim Laylat al-Qadr

Clashes erupted between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police outside the Old City of Jerusalem on Saturday as tens of thousands of Muslim worshippers prayed at the nearby Al-Aqsa Mosque on Islam's holy night of Laylat al-Qadr.

Middle EastU.S. 5th Fleet seizes weapons shipment from stateless dhow in Arabian Sea
Middle EastIsrael and South Korea to sign free trade pact
Middle EastIran's Rouhani upbeat on accord at talks to lift sanctions
Middle EastADQ-backed Senaat seeks merger between Arkan and Emirates Steel

Abu Dhabi's General Holding Corp (Senaat) is seeking the merger of Arkan (ARKAN.AD) and Emirates Steel to create United Arab Emirates' biggest steel and building materials company.