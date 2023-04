GAZA, April 5 (Reuters) - Israeli planes struck Gaza early on Wednesday, following rocket fire from the enclave toward Israel after Israeli police raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound overnight.

Hamas Radio said the Israeli strikes hit two training camps, one in Gaza City and another in a refugee camp.

Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez











