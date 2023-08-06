Israel Supreme Court sets expanded hearing on PM incapacity law

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, 30 July 2023. ABIR SULTAN/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

JERUSALEM, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Israel's top court on Sunday scheduled a new hearing next month on appeals filed against an amended law that would limit conditions under which a prime minister can be designated unfit for office.

Following a first hearing on Thursday, the Supreme Court instructed the state to respond to arguments that the law should not come into effect immediately lest it be perceived as having been tailor-made for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a follow-up hearing set for Sept 28, the case will be heard by an expanded panel of 11 justices, up from three justices, it said.

Writing by Dan Williams; editing by James Mackenzie

