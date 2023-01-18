Israel supreme court strikes down appointment of Minister Deri - court spokesman

[1/4] Interior and Health Minister Aryeh Deri gestures as he sits next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, January 8, 2023. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/Pool















JERUSALEM, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Israel's Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday to block the inclusion in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet of a minister whose appointment had been challenged due to a recent criminal conviction.

The ruling on Shas party leader Aryeh Deri looked likely to shake Netanyahu's coalition government and intensify already high-running tensions between his cabinet and Israel's Supreme Court over a contentious judicial reform plan.

Reporting by Maayan Lubell; editing by James Mackenzie











