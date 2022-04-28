Israel suspends manufacturing at Strauss candy factory over health concerns

Food items produced by Israeli company Strauss Group are seen on display at a news conference in Tel Aviv, Israel March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Tova Cohen/Files

JERUSALEM, April 28 (Reuters) - Israeli foodmaker Strauss Group (STRS.TA) said on Thursday the health ministry has ordered production suspended at a candy factory at the centre of a recall that has swept popular snacks off grocery shelves.

Strauss, one of Israel's largest food producers, had already shut the plant, near the northern city of Nazareth, after a routine inspection earlier this week found traces of salmonella, a bacterium that can cause intestinal disease.

In a regulatory filing in Tel Aviv, the company said it has now been informed by the ministry that the production permit at the facility has been suspended for three months, or until defects are corrected.

The ministry cited various "significant defects found during an inspection at the plant" and laboratory results indicating the suspected presence of salmonella in samples taken from chocolates, Strauss said.

On Wednesday, the company expanded its recall, initially limited to more than a dozen types of Elite chocolate, to include wafers, gum, toffees, ice cream and other snacks.

Israeli media have reported a number of children and adults have sought medical attention in recent days for suspected salmonella.

Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Jeffrey Heller

