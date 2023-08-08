Israel threatens to 'return Lebanon to stone age' in any war with Hezbollah

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant attends a news conference with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at Ben Gurion Airport in Lod, Israel, March 9, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

JERUSALEM, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Israel threatened on Tuesday to "return Lebanon to the stone age" in any war against Hezbollah, following weeks of friction with the armed Iranian-backed group along the countries' border.

"Do not make a mistake. We do not want a war. But we are prepared to protect our civilians, our soldiers and our sovereignty," Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said in a statement, his remarks intended for Hezbollah.

Such rhetoric has been heard from both sides since the last Israel-Hezbollah war, in 2006. But it has become more pointed since a roadside bombing in Israel in March, which it blamed on an Hezbollah infiltrator.

The group did not claim responsibility for the bombing.

Recent weeks have seen face-offs between Lebanese civilians, at least one group of Hezbollah operatives and Israeli troops across the fortified frontier.

Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Gareth Jones

